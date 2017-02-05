Eisemann Center presents A Carlin Home Companion: Growing Up with George on Friday, February 24 and Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 7:30 pm. In her solo show, A Carlin Home Companion, directed by Paul Provenza, Kelly Carlin reveals what it takes to go from living in the shadow to standing in the light.

Chronicling over forty years of her life with her father, Kelly Carlin, the only child of iconoclastic comedian George Carlin, deftly weaves her amusing yet poignant family stories with classic video footage of her father’s career and family memorabilia. Kelly warmly yet honestly reveals not only what it was like to be swept up by his life and career, but the struggles of their father/daughter relationship and ultimately what it took for Kelly to find her own place in the world.

Born in Dayton, Ohio in 1963, Kelly Carlin grew up watching her father, George Carlin, become a counter-culture hero with his comedy. As a child, Kelly explored her own creativity by writing skits and doing imitations. She began her professional life in her teens working behind the scenes with her mother, Brenda, on various shows for HBO that continued into her twenties. In 1993, at the ripe age of 30, she graduated from UCLA, Magna Cum Laude, with a B.A. in Communications Studies. While at UCLA, Kelly discovered her voice as a writer, which led her to a career in writing for film and TV with her husband Robert McCall.

After her mother’s death in 1997, Kelly pursued her craft through a less mainstream project ‐ a one-woman show called Driven to Distraction. In 2001, Kelly stepped away from the family business to pursue her masters in Jungian Depth Psychology from Pacifica Graduate Institute. She studied mythology, Jungian psychology and the intersection of art and the sacred.

Presently, Kelly hosts The Kelly Carlin Show on SiriusXM, and Waking from the American Dream on SModcast Network. Based on her current solo show, her memoir A Carlin Home Companion was published by St. Martin’s Press in 2015.

A working stand-up for over three decades, on five continents and almost every talk show with a desk and a host, Paul Provenza is the director. Paul also co-produced and hosted two seasons of The Green Room with Paul Provenza for Showtime and co-authored the book !SATIRISTAS!.

“Kelly Carlin’s show is an unexpected experience of self-realization that is moving, intelligent, funny and great theatre that can stand alone as just that. The fact that it revolves around her father, a beloved icon of comedy, is the icing on the cake,” Laraine Newman said in glowing review.

Tickets are $42 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650 and group discounts are available for 10 or more persons.

The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located in the Galatyn Park Urban Center at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is easily accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/ Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park. Sponsors for the 2016-2017 Season include The Dallas Morning News, WFAA-TV, Methodist Richardson Medical Center, UT Dallas, Altrusa International of Richardson, Inc. and Raising Cane’s.



A Carlin Home Companion: Growing Up with George

When: Friday, February 24 and Saturday, February 25, 2017

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas

Tickets: www.eisemanncenter.com