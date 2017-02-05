Dining In, Food & Drink, Recipes

Recipe: Mama Mia, Meatball Soup

For a satisfying, soul warming meal, serve Mama Mia, Meatball Soup with crusty artisan or garlic bread. This makes a lot of soup, perfect for eating while watching the football playoffs or Super Bowl with family and friends!

Ingredients

Meatballs:

  • 1-1¼ pounds ground turkey breast or lean ground beef
  • ½ cup cooked long grain white rice
  • 1 egg
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • ½ cup cornmeal
  • ½ teaspoon crumbled dried basil
  • 2 tablespoons whole milk

Soup:

  • 6-8 cups chicken stock
  • 3-4 cups beef stock
  • 1½ teaspoons crumbled dried basil
  • 1½ teaspoons crumbled dried oregano
  • 2 teaspoons chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley
  • 2 small leeks, cleaned, sliced
  • 1 cup chopped bell peppers
  • 1 pkg. peeled fresh baby carrots
  • 1 (28-oz.) can crushed or chopped tomatoes
  • salt, freshly ground pepper, to taste
  • fresh parsley and/or basil, chopped, for garnish
  • grated parmesan, optional

Directions

  1. Mix all the meatball ingredients together. Cover; chill for up to 1 hour.
  2. Pour the stocks into a large pot. Over high heat, bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer. Add the basil, oregano, chili powder, hot pepper sauce, and 1 tablespoon parsley. Add the leeks, peppers, carrots, and tomatoes. Let cook until the carrots are softened, approx. 15 minutes.
  3. Shape the meat mixture into 1-inch balls and drop into the stock one at a time. Make sure the stock remains simmering. Season with salt and pepper. Cook until meatballs are cooked through, approx. 10-15 minutes. Taste soup and adjust seasonings as needed.
  4. Garnish each serving with fresh parsley and/or basil. If desired, sprinkle lightly with parmesan. Makes 8-10 servings.

Source: Barbara Walch

