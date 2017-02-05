Recipe: Mama Mia, Meatball Soup

For a satisfying, soul warming meal, serve Mama Mia, Meatball Soup with crusty artisan or garlic bread. This makes a lot of soup, perfect for eating while watching the football playoffs or Super Bowl with family and friends!
Ingredients
Meatballs:
- 1-1¼ pounds ground turkey breast or lean ground beef
- ½ cup cooked long grain white rice
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- ½ cup cornmeal
- ½ teaspoon crumbled dried basil
- 2 tablespoons whole milk
Soup:
- 6-8 cups chicken stock
- 3-4 cups beef stock
- 1½ teaspoons crumbled dried basil
- 1½ teaspoons crumbled dried oregano
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley
- 2 small leeks, cleaned, sliced
- 1 cup chopped bell peppers
- 1 pkg. peeled fresh baby carrots
- 1 (28-oz.) can crushed or chopped tomatoes
- salt, freshly ground pepper, to taste
- fresh parsley and/or basil, chopped, for garnish
- grated parmesan, optional
Directions
- Mix all the meatball ingredients together. Cover; chill for up to 1 hour.
- Pour the stocks into a large pot. Over high heat, bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer. Add the basil, oregano, chili powder, hot pepper sauce, and 1 tablespoon parsley. Add the leeks, peppers, carrots, and tomatoes. Let cook until the carrots are softened, approx. 15 minutes.
- Shape the meat mixture into 1-inch balls and drop into the stock one at a time. Make sure the stock remains simmering. Season with salt and pepper. Cook until meatballs are cooked through, approx. 10-15 minutes. Taste soup and adjust seasonings as needed.
- Garnish each serving with fresh parsley and/or basil. If desired, sprinkle lightly with parmesan. Makes 8-10 servings.
Source: Barbara Walch