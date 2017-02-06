Cavanaugh Flight Museum hosts Drone Wars IV: Indoor RC Drone races

In a sport that looks more sci-fi than NASCAR, flying drones has taken off across the United States. Addison’s Cavanaugh Flight Museum will celebrate the fun and festivities of drone racing on Saturday, February 18, when they host the Drone Wars IV at Cavanaugh Flight Museum. These indoor races, which will be hosted in an 11,000 aircraft hangar, showcases drones competing head to head on a precision 3-D Line of Sight obstacle course.

In each heat, the winning drone will be the one which crosses the finish line first. The carefully crafted, netted course includes hoops, pylons, bridges, turns and slaloms. Cash prizes will be awarded for first through third place. Registration can be made by contacting Cavanaugh Flight Museum.

Between heats, there will be opportunities for beginners to learn about drone flight and try out the sport in hands on test flights from area suppliers.

Drone Wars IV

When: Saturday, February 18

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Qualifying and Practice Rounds

1 p.m. – 5 p.m. – Elimination Rounds

* Course will be open for practice rounds from 3-8 p.m. on Friday, February 17

Where: Cavanaugh Flight Museum | 4572 Claire Chennault, Addison, TX 75001

Admission:

Race Entry: $25

Spectator Adults: $10

Spectator Children (4-12): $5

More: For information on Drone Wars and the museum, go to cavflight.org or call 972-380-8800, #115.