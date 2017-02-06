Get Your Cat Neutered for Just a Nickel in Plano

Prevent unwanted kitten litters for only 5 cents with the help of the Plano Animal Shelter. Set an appointment for your male cat for Nickel Neutering on Tuesday, Feb. 28 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Walk-ins are not accepted. Only 100 cats are neutered during the one-day event.

On Nickel Neuter day, cats must arrive at the Plano Animal Shelter, 4028 W. Plano Parkway, in a pet carrier labeled with the owner’s name. Written proof of the cat’s current rabies and FVRCP vaccinations must be provided or, if needed, can be administered for $9.95 for one shot or $19.95 for both. This is also a great time to have your cat microchipped for an additional $15.

You do not have to live in Plano to participate. However, Plano residents are required to bring their cat’s city registration up to date. City registration for each cat is only $10 or $5 if the owner is a senior citizen or has proof of being low-income. Visit petdata.com to ensure you bring all required documentation and information for pet registration.

Nickel Neutering is Plano’s annual way of celebrating Spay Day USA. Neutering and spaying are essential to reducing pet overpopulation. Do your part – spay or neuter your cat.

Nickel Neuter appointments are limited, so call the Plano Animal Shelter today at (972) 769-4374