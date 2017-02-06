McCarthy Construction Crews “Go Red” Across Texas Jobsites

Construction workers and subcontractors on McCarthy Building Companies, Inc., projects in Dallas and across America are wearing red to support of the American Heart Association (AHA) National Wear Red Day®. This effort is designed to focus attention on the number one killer of women – heart disease. McCarthy is one of the largest commercial construction companies in the U.S. and a long-time national supporter of the AHA.

To help increase awareness, McCarthy is providing literature about heart disease in women at the firm’s construction sites and office locations. Two of those job sites in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the Southwest Airlines Wings Building and Children’s Health Plano Specialty Center projects, also held a morning program today for on-site workers. After opening remarks from McCarthy’s Texas Region President, Ray Sedey, the teams on each project learned more about the “Go Red for Women” efforts and received educational materials, along with heart healthy dinner recipes to take home.

“We’re hoping that the information we share today with our partners on our job sites will be put into practice for themselves and pass on to women they care about in their lives,” said Ray Sedey. “Safety is a number one priority for McCarthy and improving the health and wellness of our employee-owners and their families is an extension of that.”

The Texas division is highly involved with AHA through a variety of local efforts. Sedey recently joined the Dallas Division Board for AHA and is also on the executive leadership team for the Heart Walk. Dallas and Houston employees support the Heart Walk each year and in 2016, Dallas-area employees raised more than $50,000 for the annual Heart Walk through a number of efforts including raffles on job sites and a public fundraising event.

“McCarthy has been a great partner over the years in raising funds and furthering the American Heart Association’s mission to build a healthier community, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke,” said Melissa Cameron, Executive Director of American Heart Association’s Dallas Division. “It is wonderful to see construction workers supporting the Go Red For Women movement. We hope they can help their wives, sisters and daughters from becoming part of the statistic that one in three women will die of heart attack or stroke.”



McCarthy is utilizing its “Heart Hats” community involvement program, in conjunction with the firm’s award-winning Build for Life health and wellness program, to motivate staff and increase awareness about the dangers of heart disease. Each year, Heart Hats volunteers countless hours of in-kind services and monetary contributions to improve local communities.