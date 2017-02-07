2017 Will Be The Final Season For Theatre Britain

The Board of Directors at Theatre Britain announced today that Artistic Director Sue Birch will step down at the end of the 2017. Sue and her husband, Ian, will be returning to the UK in early 2018.

Sue was one of the founders of Theatre Britain in 1996 and assumed responsibility for production in 2002. She guided the company through the recession, managed the move to Plano in 2010 and has overseen an expansion back up to five shows a year at the Cox Playhouse.

2016 was a year of record attendance for Theatre Britain.

The Board recently embarked on a three-year plan to secure funding to pay a salary to the Artistic Director and to a part-time administrator. This timeframe is no longer practical and an executive search for a replacement for Sue cannot take place without this funding.

The Board has reluctantly decided, therefore, that 2017 will be Theatre Britain’s final season.

The Board thanks all those who have contributed to Theatre Britain’s success over the years and looks forward to a stellar final season.

Theatre Britain’s 2017 Season

WILL YOU STILL LOVE ME IN THE MORNING?

By Brian Clemens & Dennis Spooner

February 10, 2017 – March 5, 2017

LET IT BE ME

By Carey Jane Hardy

April 7, 2017 – April 30, 2017

NOBODY’S PERFECT

By Simon Williams

June 23, 2017 – July 16, 2017

WINSTON’S BIRTHDAY

By Paul Baker

September 8, 2017 – October 1, 2017

American premiere

THE THREE MUSKETEERS

by Jackie Mellor-Guin

November 25 – December 30, 2017

A traditional British panto!

World premiere

All performances are at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue, Plano, TX 75074.

There is ample free parking off G Avenue.

Adults $23, Seniors & Students $18, Children (14 and under) $12 (panto only)

10% discount for parties of 10 or more

Package deals available. Details at www.theatre-britain.com

Tickets

Online: www.theatre-britain.com.

No online booking fees

Box Office: 972.490.4202