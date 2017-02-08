Recipe: Mexican Chocolate Ice Cream Pie

There are several steps to assembling this dessert, but well worth the effort. But even so, it’s very easy to make with several already prepared ingredients. Because it’s frozen, it must be made ahead so allow enough time to prepare it and let it chill.
Ingredients
- 3 cups cinnamon graham cracker crumbs (about 22 whole crackers crushed), divided use
- ½ cup butter, melted
- ¼ tsp. ground red pepper (like cayenne)
- 1 (4-oz.) semisweet chocolate baking bar, finely chopped
- 1 (3.5-oz.) pkg. roasted glazed pecan pieces
- 1 pint chocolate ice cream, softened
- 1 pint coffee ice cream, softened
- 1 cup whipping cream
- ¼ cup coffee liqueur
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Stir together 2½ cups cinnamon graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, and ground red pepper. Firmly press mixture on bottom and up sides of a lightly greased 9-inch pie plate. Bake 10-12 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool completely on a wire rack (about 30 minutes).
- Stir together semisweet chocolate, pecan pieces, and remaining ½ cup cinnamon graham cracker crumbs. (Reserve ½ cup of the chocolate/pecan mixture to garnish the finished pie.)
- Spread chocolate ice cream in the bottom of the prepared crust; top with remaining chocolate/pecan mixture. Freeze 30 minutes. Spread coffee ice cream over chocolate mixture. Cover and freeze at least 8 hours.
- Beat whipping cream and coffee liqueur at medium speed with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form. Spread whipped cream over pie; sprinkle with reserved ½ cup chocolate/pecan mixture. Cover and freeze 1 hour or until whipped cream is firm. Let stand 10-15 minutes before serving. Makes 8 servings.
Source: Southern Living, August 2012