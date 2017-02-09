Celebrate Carnevale di Venezia at Princi Italia

Carnevale di Venezia, an Italian Mardi Gras, is almost here and Princi Italia is celebrating with an array of festivities. For a few days during the Carnevale, both Princi Italia locations will be offering nightly complimentary wine tastings from different wine makers, colorful décor, live musicians playing throughout the restaurant, character actors in costume, magicians and jugglers. Princi Italia Chefs Kevin Ascolese and Dan Drayer will be featuring special a la carte dishes to celebrate this festival. Lobster Tortelloni with Italian winter truffles and parmigiana reggiano truffle sauce, Brussel Sprout and Jumbo Crab Salad with heirloom tomatoes, crispy prosciutto, pecorino and balsamic glaze, Truffle Pizza with boschetto tartufo cheese, truffle butter and hedgehog mushrooms, Dark Chocolate Hazelnut Praline Pops with gold leaf and Chambord vanilla sauce, just to name a few.

Carnevale di Venezia is a unique celebration suspended between past and present with a fascinating allure featuring many enjoyable events. The festival is world famous for its elaborate masks, Princi Italia will have a variety for memorable pictures against a back drop of Venice. Guests will also be encouraged to dress up and wear their own masks. This four day special occasion will be fun for all ages.

Carnevale di Venezia

When: Wednesday, February 15-Saturday, February 18

Complimentary Wine Tastings 4-6 pm

Dinner Reservations 4 pm to close

Where:

Princi Italia | West Plano Village | 3300 Dallas Pkwy, Suite 120, Plano, TX 75093 | (972) 378-9463

Princi Italia | Preston Royal Village | 5959 Royal Lane, Suite 707, Dallas, TX 75230 | (214) 739-5959

Price: Special Carnevale Inspired Dishes a la carte & Regular Dinner Menu

More: princiitalia.com