Collin County’s First & Only Burn Center Celebrates First Year of Operations

As Collin County’s first and only burn center, The Burn and Reconstructive Centers of Texas at Medical City Plano recognized its first year anniversary on Monday, February 6th in the main lobby of the hospital.

During the reception, a painting by one of the first burn patients, Joel Hall (use link to view his patient story video) will also be dedicated.

Since opening last year, The Burn and Reconstructive Centers of Texas at Medical City Plano has treated more than 700 patients that required more than 4,000 burn and reconstructive related appointments in the outpatient clinics.

“Specialized burn care complements our trauma program and places Medical City Plano at the pinnacle of emergency care,” said Charles Gressle, CEO of Medical City Plano, “The numbers speak for themselves. There was a huge community need for providing exceptional and compassionate burn care close to home and I am proud that we are meeting this need and treating so many people who require this highly specialized care.”

The Burn and Reconstructive Centers of Texas at Medical City Plano is a $10 million dollar, 20,000 square foot addition that includes a specially equipped trauma room, two operating rooms, an eight bed intensive care unit, a step down unit for inpatient care and a six room outpatient burn clinic.

The operating and ICU rooms have special climate controls to regulate temperature and humidity for burn patients who often have difficulty maintaining body temperature. In addition, specialized whirlpools meet the unique needs of burn patients. The outpatient clinic is equipped for short and long-term rehabilitation as a result of complications from burns.

The Burn and Reconstructive Centers of Texas is in collaboration with the widely respected JMS Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia, a pioneer in burn care treatment. A highly qualified team of surgeons, nurses and therapists certified and trained in critical burn and advanced wound care for adults staff the unit. Salil Gulati, MD, is the medical director.

About Medical City Plano:

Medical City Plano is a full-service, 493-bed, acute-care facility with more than 1,600 employees, and 1,000-plus physicians representing more than 70 specialties and subspecialties. Accredited by The Joint Commission, Medical City Plano is a Level II Trauma Center, a Comprehensive (Level I) Stroke Center, a Level III NICU, Collin County’s first Chest Pain Accredited hospital and the county’s first burn center. The hospital also holds Magnet designation for nursing excellence. Medical City Plano is part of Medical City Healthcare.

For more information: MedicalCityPlano.com