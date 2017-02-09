Stonebriar Centre in Frisco will host The LEGO® Americana Roadshow, a visual and educational installation of large scale LEGO models of the United States’ most beloved landmarks, Feb. 18-March 5, 2017. Ten one-of- a-kind models made completely out of LEGO bricks—including the U.S. Capitol Building, White House, Washington Monument, Jefferson Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Statue of Liberty, Independence Hall and Old North Church—will take over Stonebriar Centre to entertain and educate customers and families.

A fan favorite is the U.S. Capitol Building, which stands a whopping 10 feet high and 25 feet long. This gargantuan model required a team of eight people and over 1,700 hours to build. It is one of the most labor-intensive pieces of LEGO art in the nation.

“American history is rife with symbols and landmarks that represent the very fabric of our nation. We are looking forward to welcoming the LEGO Americana Roadshow back to Stonebriar Centre, where shoppers and guests will be able to get up close and person with these landmarks in a unique, accessible and entertaining way.” said Randy Barnett, Senior General Manager at Stonebriar Centre. “We believe people of all ages can be educated by and find enjoyment in this event.”

There will be a LEGO Brick Play Area, where children of all ages can build whatever their imaginations dream up. The roadshow also invites guests to join in on the fun of LEGO art by hosting a free Make and Take on Feb. 25-26 from 12-4 p.m. Visitors are welcome to build their own smaller-scale White House and take it home. There will also be a LEGO Scavenger Hunt, where attendees can win a special LEGO prize upon completion.

Events include:

Grand Opening Ceremony: Beginning at Sears court, Members of Boy Scouts of America and Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas will march to the Dick’s Sporting Goods and JCPenney court to present the colors (U.S. flag) on Feb. 18 at 10 a.m.

Behind-the- scenes: LEGO model load-in beginning Wednesday, Feb. 15 (media only upon request)

LEGO Brick Play Area: Children of all ages can build whatever their imaginations dream up

Free LEGO Building Activity: Attendees can build their own LEGO Americana Roadshow-inspired model and take it home with them (Feb. 25 and 26 from 12-4pm). This stop will feature the White House as the take away.

LEGO Scavenger Hunt: Attendees can collect a special LEGO prize after completing the LEGO Americana Roadshow scavenger hunt.

LEGO Americana Roadshow

When: February 18-March 5

Where: Stonebriar Centre | 2601 Preston Rd., Frisco, TX, 75034

The exhibition hours will be Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday 12-6 p.m

More: To follow and keep up with the LEGO Americana Roadshow, visit the LEGO website and follow the event on Facebook.