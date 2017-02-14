CITYLINE STRONG: FREE YOGA IN THE PLAZA RETURNS

CityLine, the 186-acre mixed-use development in Richardson, Texas, will once again host free yoga classes in the Plaza every Saturday from 9 – 10 a.m. in March, April and May.

“After the popularity of our past CityLine Strong series, we’re excited offer free yoga classes to the community again this spring and hope to see our regulars and some new faces join us on Saturdays,” said Jessica Robertson, Director of Marketing for CityLine. “We’re exciting to partner with some great local nonprofit groups and hope that our fellow yogis will consider giving back to the community while getting a relaxing workout.”

Join Reef Point Yoga as they take yoga practice to the great outdoors at CityLine Plaza, located at 1150 State Street. Bring a mat and a friend! Children are welcome to attend as well. Classes are weather permitting, so be sure to check the CityLine and Reef Point Yoga Facebook pages for updates. Please arrive 15 minutes early and enjoy free parking in the CityLine garages.

Each month, CityLine will partner with a local nonprofit, including Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support, Richardson Symphony Orchestra, and Café Momentum. Classes are always free, but attendees are encouraged to consider making a small donation. Those that attend three or more Saturday classes will earn 30 percent off packages at Reef Point Yoga.

After yoga, stick around for brunch at Fernando’s with $3.75 select drinks including mimosas and bloody marys. Or, grab a coffee and a treat at Top Pot Doughnuts & Coffee, fresh-squeezed juice from Red Mango, or a light lunch at Modern Market.