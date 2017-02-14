The 2017 Collin Country Young Artist Competition Winners

The 2017 Collin Country Young Artist Competition was recently held on January 14, 2017 at Collin College, Spring Creek Campus. The competition had entrants in three categories: Piano, Strings and Winds/Percussion. Three grand prize winners were announced after the day-long competition.

The Grand Prize winners are:

Young-Ha Jung on viola.

Shaun Orth on piano.

And Noah Yi on clarinet.

The Collin County Young Artist Competition is sponsored by The Andrea-Mennen Family Foundation (TAFF) as part of the EncoreYouth partnership between Ebby Halliday Realtors and the Plano Symphony Orchestra. Additional sponsors were Topaz Labs, Spacertek Inc. and the Plano Symphony Orchestra Guild.

Young-Ha Jung is a 16-year- old violist who attends Flower Mound High School. His viola teacher is Ronald Houston. The second grand prize winner is 17-year-old Shaun Orth on piano. Orth is homeschooled and his teachers are March McDonald and Alex McDonald. The final winner is 16-year-old Noah Yi on clarinet. Yi attends Jasper High School and is taught by Kwanghoon Yi.

The three incredible winners of the annual Collin County Young Artist Competition will perform their concerto winning performances with the Plano Symphony Orchestra on March 25 during the “Legendary Greats and The Young Artists” Concert. The three young artists will thrill the audience with their incredible technique and musicianship.

The Plano Symphony Orchestra is a professional orchestra providing entertaining and engaging musical experiences in the North Texas area. The last eleven seasons have been sold out.