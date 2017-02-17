RSVP to Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Open House Celebration

Please join Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams for a festive Open House to celebrate the arrival of their Spring 2017 Collection.

Enjoy lite bites and libations as you peruse our newly refreshed space and brilliant seasonal additions. While you’re there, enter to win a $5,000 Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams shopping spree. Winner to be announced April 1 on their new website at mgbwhome.com

When: Thursday, February 23, 2017

Time: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: MITCHELL GOLD + BOB WILLIAMS, The Shops at Willow Bend, 6121 West Park Boulevard

RSVP: rsvpplano@mgbwhome.com or 469.304.4700