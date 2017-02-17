North Texas Food Bank Announces Stop Hunger Build Hope Campaign & Breaks Ground in Plano

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) launched the public phase of its capital campaign Stop Hunger Build Hope and hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking at the site of its future distribution and volunteer center in Plano the morning of January 17, 2017. The 222,000-square-foot facility will sit on more than 13 acres, located near the intersection of George Bush Turnpike and Coit Road. It will accommodate a robust volunteer program and expanded operations to increase the number of nutritious meals distributed annually in the Plano and surrounding areas. So far, $40 million has been raised to date, and NTFB plans to meet it’s $55 million goal at the end of this year.

Stop Hunger Build Hope is the largest capital campaign for a social service organization in North Texas history and is the most ambitious thus far for the Food Bank. The goal is to be providing 92 million nutritious meals by 2025, which is the current meal gap in North Texas.

The campaign kicked off with a lead gift of $10 million from the children of Ross an Margot Perot: Ross and Sarah Perot, Nancy Perot and Rod Jones, Suzanne and Patrick McGee, Carolyn and Karl Rathjen, and Katherine and Eric Reeves. The distribution center will be named the Perot Family Campus in honor of the family’s multi-generational commitment to hunger relief.

“Through this gift, we recognize and honor our grandmother Lula Mae Perot and our Aunt Bette Perot while encouraging subsequent generations of our family to make sure our neighbors are fed with love, hope and compassion,” Katherine Perot Reeves, Capital Campaign Lead Donor and Committee Member and NTFB Board Member, said at the ground breaking ceremony.

The Moody Foundation also announced the largest foundation gift of $5 million at this morning’s event, which prompted loud applause and a standing ovation.

FAST FACTS: HUNGER IN NORTH TEXAS