Plano Symphony Orchestra’s 2017 Gala Featuring “All That Jazz” Theme

The Plano Symphony Orchestra will host its annual gala on March 11, 2017 at the Marriott Legacy Town Center. Dallas Mavericks President of Basketball Operations Donnie Nelson and his wife, Charlotte, are the honorary chairs of this year’s “All That Jazz Gala” fund-raising event, which is expected to attract between 350 and 450 attendees. Gala Co-Chairs Sharon and Jerry DeFalco are leading the gala planning committee and looking forward to the 1920s-1930s themed evening. “We are excited to entertain current and new patrons of the Plano Symphony Orchestra during this year’s gala and celebrate the outstanding work the orchestra performs all year long for the communities the orchestra proudly serves,” Sharon DeFalco said.

Robert Reed, executive director, Plano Symphony Orchestra, views the gala as one way for people of all musical backgrounds to enjoy the orchestra’s many programs. “People of all musical levels are welcome to attend the “All That Jazz Gala” and experience first-hand how much fun the gala and the Symphony’s various programs can be for people of all ages.”

“All That Jazz Gala” will feature a Silent Auction and “Fifth Line Frenzy” where attendees may place their bid number on the fifth line of any bid sheet or on the “Buy Now” Guaranteed Purchase line. They’ll then be entered into a drawing to win a Luxury Gift Envelope valued at more than $2,000. Dinner, the Heads or Tails fund-raising game, Live Auction led by Phillip Pierceall, auctioneer, Swing City Auction, Co. and live music by Signed, Sealed, Delivered round out the evening. The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano, Joint ownership with physicians, is the Presenting Sponsor.

Plano Symphony Orchestra’s 2017 Gala

When: March 11, 2017

Where: Marriott Legacy Town Center | 7121 Bishop Rd., Plano, Texas 75024

Tickets:

$150 per person through February 20

$175 per person after February 20

More: planosymphony.org | 972.473.7262