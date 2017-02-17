Dining Out, Food & Drink, Plano, The Shops at Legacy

The Brixton slated to open at the Shops at Legacy this spring

The Shops at Legacy is getting a little “Austin.” The Brixton, by Harder Concepts is described as a nightclub-restaurant mixed concept currently in the works at the shops. Scruffy Duffies, The Mucky Duck, Addison Ice House are other Harder Concepts projects.

The Brixton is an homage to Austin’s bar district, Sixth Street, and will have the vibe of a nightclub, complete with a 25-foot stage for live music. The menu will be appetizers and flights, tapas and cocktails, by Chef Patrick Stark, the former executive chef of Sundown at Granada, while a pair of booming, vast bars will provide refreshments such as wine, beer and craft cocktails.

Look for The Brixton opening at 5800 Legacy Dr, Plano, TX 75024, a stone’s throw away from Pepper Smash Cocktail Kitchen, Sambuca 360 and The Ginger Man, this spring.

