DR. RAJ MENON: INCUMBENT CANDIDATE FOR COLLIN COLLEGE TRUSTEE

DR. RAJ MENON APPLIES PASSION FOR EDUCATION AND COMMUNITY SERVICE AS INCUMBENT CANDIDATE

FOR COLLIN COLLEGE TRUSTEE

Collin College Trustee Dr. Raj Menon has filed as the incumbent for Place 5 of the Collin College Board of Trustees election to serve the remaining 2-year term of office.

The Collin College Board of Trustees voted unanimously on October 25, 2016 to approve the appointment of Dr. Menon of Plano to the Place 5 seat on the board to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of the previous incumbent.

Dr. Menon, who has been a Plano and Collin County resident for nearly 20 years, is an engineer by training, and is also an entrepreneur and business executive who runs a promotional marketing and consulting business. His former employers include Capital One Auto Finance, Diamond Technology Partners (now PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP), Trinity Consultants, Inc. and The University of Texas at Austin.

Menon, who obtained US citizenship in 2000, is the first person of Indian origin to serve as a member of the Collin College Board of Trustees. He holds a Master of Technology degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). He moved to Texas in 1988 to pursue doctoral studies in Chemical Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin. He earned a Master of Science degree as well as a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from UT Austin. Later, in 2000, he was also graduated from the Executive MBA program from the same university.

According to Dr. Menon, “A passion for community service and a vision for Collin College that will ultimately make Collin County a better place are two of the main reasons for me to consider public office. My experience in working out differences and helping to build consensus will be a plus for me.” “I am very fortunate to be living in and own a home and business in Collin County, which is consistently rated one of the best places in the country to live, work, and play; and I want to do whatever I can to make this a better community,” he added.

A graduate of Leadership Plano, Trustee Menon has received endorsements and support from several prominent members across the political spectrum, throughout Collin County. Former Collin College President, Dr. Cary Israel said, “Trustee Raj Menon will continue to provide thoughtful leadership to Collin College to ensure a quality affordable education. Please vote for him!”

A full list of his supporters and endorsements will be available shortly on his campaign website, www.RajMenon.com.

Dr. Menon’s previous volunteer and board experience includes service as a trustee of the Medical City Plano and Medical City Frisco hospitals, Chair of the Plano Symphony Orchestra Board, Atlantic Housing Foundation Board in Dallas and as a founding board member and founding President of the 600+ member IIT Alumni Association of North Texas. He has also been active in the community through The University of Texas at Dallas Eric Johnson School of Engineering and Computer Science Advisory Board,Leadership Plano Executive Board, and the Preston Green Homeowners Association. He has served on several committees with the Plano Independent School District,including the Plano ISD Academy Visioning Committee, the 2016 Plano ISD Facilities and Technology Task Force,several PTA organizations, and has also served as Chair of thePlano ISD Diversity Advisory Committee. He has been on several PTA/PTSA Boards and is also a recipient of the Texas PTA Life Membership.