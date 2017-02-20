February 2017 Cover Party

Our February Cover Party, commemorating the launch of our first annual Arts Issue, took place at Blue House Too gallery at Watters Creek.

The celebration showcased the talents of our local artists: J.D. Moore, painter who challenges racism through art; Steve Uriegas, an Abstract Impressionist who paints using a palette knife; Nan Phillips, glass artist and sculptor; Kristen Penrod, creator of fantastical assemblages made of peculiar found objects; Kelly Steller Hrad, whose speciality is creating a three-dimensional texture; Donna Schneider, oil painter; David Downs, city council member and photographer; Wendi McGowan Ellis, who makes purses from her paintings; and Gaby Pruitt, fine art photographer.

While perusing the gallery and meeting the artists, guests sipped on Zodiac Cherry Limeade Martinis and enjoyed delicious food catered by Bonnie Ruth’s Neighborhood Bistro. Special guests included Mayor of Allen Steve Terrell, as well as local fashion designer Kendall Falcon, who was featured on our February cover.