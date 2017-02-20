January 2017 Cover Party

Our January Cover Party, the first of the year, saw us celebrate the launch of our Food Issue. Collin County VIPs were invited to spend an evening with the Plano Profile team and Celebrity Chef Tre Wilcox. Hosted at Tre Wilcox Cooking Concepts, guests were welcomed with a glass of champagne at the door, cocktails from Zodiac Spirits and Château Goudichaud wine.

Our local whiskey aficionados enjoyed a first taste of the new TX Straight Bourbon as well as the opportunity to talk aromas and tasting notes with Rob Arnold, Head Distiller at Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co.

All those drinks were, of course, accompanied by a generous taste of Tre’s signature cuisine; asparagus arancini; BBQ pulled pork sliders with pickled cabbage slaw; smoked hamachi spoons with grapefruit, yuzu vinaigrette and panko; mini chicken nachos with mango pico; and beef sliders with green chili mayo.

With tunes from DJ Jose, it was the perfect opportunity to welcome the new year—eating, drinking, dancing and making merry!