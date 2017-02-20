Medical City Plano Announces New Chief Operating Officer

Patrick Rohan Relocates from Florida to take Key Hospital Leadership Position in Plano

Medical City Plano welcomed a new chief operating officer to its senior leadership team on February 20. Patrick Rohan arrived with extensive healthcare leadership from Florida.

“We are delighted to have Patrick join our team,” said Charles Gressle, CEO of Medical City Plano and Medical City Frisco. “Patrick brings with him an impressive track record of leadership in healthcare project management and operations and will be a valuable resource as we continue to grow and expand our services to meet our community’s health needs.”

Patrick joins Medical City Plano from HCA’s Plantation General Hospital where he served as Chief Operating Operator since 2013. He has acted as interim Chief Executive Officer since the first of the year.

While at Planation General Hospital, Rohan was instrumental in developing the plan for a $256 million hospital. He also oversaw a 12-bed emergency room expansion, developed Ebola and Zika emergency response teams and protocols, contributed to significant growth of the robotic surgery program and established a Behavioral Health Intensive Outpatient Program in Broward County.

Prior to joining Planation General, Rohan worked with several other Florida based hospitals, including Kendall Regional Medical, JFK Medical Center and Columbia Hospital.

Patrick has both his MBA and Undergraduate Degree in Business Management from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida.