The Plano Symphony Orchestra Launches the PSO Education Scholarship Program

The Plano Symphony Orchestra is thrilled to announce the launch of the Plano Symphony Orchestra Education Scholarship Program funded by the Alice Hobbs Education & Outreach Fund. The purpose of this program is to provide the life-changing opportunity of private music instruction to young instrumentalists who have both musical potential and a demonstrated financial need.

This program will be open to five 6th or 7th grade students within the Plano Independent School District (PISD). Scholarships will provide weekly private music lessons for the fall and spring school semesters.

The student selection criteria is demonstrated financial need, current 6th or 7th grade student, student essay, clear musical potential, character reference and parent approval.

Private lesson instructors will be assigned to the scholarship recipients by PISD music directors from an approved private lesson teacher list. The Alice Hobbs Education & Outreach Fund will be replenished through fundraising efforts of the PSO Education Committee and the PSO Guild.

It is the vision of the PSO Education Scholarship Program to provide opportunities to develop the full musical potential of promising young instrumentalists despite the lack of financial means.

Key dates for the selection process are:

Application Deadline April 28, 2017

Student Award Selection May 19, 2017

Notification to Recipients and Music Directors May 22, 2017

For more information on the PSO Education Scholarship Program, visit www.planosymphony.org or call Teri Janssen at (972) 473-7262 ext. 21.