West Elm: First store opening in Legacy West

Opening Thursday, March 2 at 10 a.m., West Elm will be the first retailer to open in the mixed-use development in a 11,841 square-foot space at Legacy West.
To celebrate its seventh store in Texas, West Elm partnered with Dallas-based artist Lily Smith-Kirkly of Lilco Letterpress to design a limited edition tote bag that will be presented to the first 300 shoppers with a $50 minimum purchase on opening day.
A selection of locally made products by nine Texas-based makers and artisans will be a part of the West Elm Plano LOCAL assortment including:
- Belle & Union Co.: Vintage American kitchen wares and decorative tea towels made by a couple in College Station, TX.
- Boyd’s Farm: Natural, organic bath and body products handmade by U.S. Air Force veteran Katherine Couron in San Antonio.
- Gaston Made: Modern wooden coaster sets in vibrant colors from Dallas.
- Hemlock & Heather: Texas-shaped wall hangings made from 100 percent reclaimed materials in Austin, TX.
- Leah Duncan: Abstract prints inspired by Texas flora made in Austin, TX.
- Lilco Letterpress: Texas-inspired postcards created by a design and letterpress studio in Dallas.
- Little Wooden Penguin: Industrial chic wooden cheese boards and furniture produced by husband and wife in Plano, TX.
- Mesa Blue: Delicate jewelry combining textile, metal and geodes handcrafted in Plano, TX.
- Two Daughters Heirlooms: Sign and banner heirlooms made with pride by two wedding planners in Plano, TX.
For up-to-date information on in-store promotions and events, customers are encouraged to “like” the West Elm Plano store on Facebook: www.facebook.com/westelmplano and follow the store on Instagram: @westelmplano.