Eisemann Center Presents: Award-winning one Woman Play “The Other Mozart”

The Other Mozart is the true and untold story of Nannerl Mozart, the sister of Amadeus − a prodigy, keyboard virtuoso and composer, who performed throughout Europe with her brother to equal acclaim, but her work and her story faded away, lost to history. Written by and starring Sylvia Milo, the monodrama is set in a stunning 18-foot dress (designed by Magdalena Dabrowska). Directed by Isaac Byrne, The Other Mozart is based on facts, stories and lines pulled directly from the Mozart family’s humorous and heartbreaking letters. This riveting story comes to life at the Eisemann Center in Richardson with five performances Thursday, March 23 through Saturday, March 25.

Described by The New York Times as “strikingly beautiful,” the one woman drama is set in and on a magnificent 18-foot dress, created to fill and spill over the entire stage. The Other Mozart is based on facts, stories and lines pulled directly from the Mozart family’s letters. With the opulent beauty of the dress and hair design, the sweet smell of perfume and the clouds of dusting powder rising from the stage, The Other Mozart is a multi-sensual experience that transports the audience into a world of outsized beauty and delight ‐ but also of overwhelming restrictions and prejudice where, finally, this other Mozart tells her story.

Along with music composed by her famous brother and Marianna Martines (a Viennese female composer who inspired Nannerl), the play features original music by Nathan Davis and Phyllis Chen − featured composers of the Mostly Mozart Festival at Lincoln Center, BAM and the International Contemporary Ensemble − for the instruments Nannerl knew intimately such as clavichords, music boxes and bells, as well as teacups, fans, and other ordinary objects that might have captured her imagination.

The Other Mozart

When: March 23 – 25

Where: Eisemann Center | | 2351 Performance Dr. Richardson, TX 75082

Tickets: Tickets may be purchased online at eisemanncenter.com, by telephone or in person. For more information, call the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650. Group discounts are available.