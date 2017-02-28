‘Caniacs’ Welcome 3rd Raising Cane’s in Plano

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company put the finishing touches on its third Plano restaurant, in anticipation of its grand opening on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The newest Raising Cane’s is located at 6010 K Ave., at the intersection with E. Spring Creek Pkwy, in Plano.

The festivities began at 9:30 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Plano Chamber of Commerce. Representatives of the Historic Plano Downtown Association and Raising Cane’s VIPs were also in attendance. First-time visitors were treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 55 newly hired crew-members.

To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers received Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers received a free limited-edition Cane’s Plano T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free meal.

“We’ve assembled another awesome crew and we’re looking forward to opening our doors,” said General Manager and Managing Partner Candidate John Bodily. “Plano is home to our Restaurant Support Center as well as two other busy Cane’s, so we’re especially excited to open a third restaurant in yet another part of this dynamic city.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Wednesday, Feb. 22, Bodily and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at the Salvation Army, where they cleaned and organized around the facility, which is located next door to the new restaurant.

“The Salvation Army does tremendous work in Plano and all around the country, so we were proud to pitch in there for our pre-opening service project,” said Bodily. “We’ve also started working with several of the local schools and look forward to getting even more intimately involved with organizations throughout this great community.”

Hours of operation at Raising Cane’s newest restaurant are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. on weekends. It’s now the 39th Raising Cane’s in the DFW Metroplex, the 106th in Texas and the 313th in its nationwide system.