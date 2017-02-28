Kick Off for Plano Mayor’s Summer Internship

Mayor LaRosiliere launches fourth year of summer internship program for Plano ISD students and unveils new “teacher externship” pilot program that immerses instructors into business environment.

From what he fondly dubs the “center of the universe” where corporate headquarters abound, Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere kicked off the fourth year of his successful Plano Mayor’s Summer Internship program at One Legacy West in Plano. “We are thrilled to to launch another life-changing ‘learn and earn’ summer for our high school interns,” Mayor LaRosiliere said. “Motivating our youth to great heights is a shared goal in our city. Our business community has generously rallied behind our youth to equip our kids with professional skills confidence, and a paycheck. I can proudly boast we already have past interns who are working to complete their degrees now looking to their hometown and former Plano employers for a permanent position. We are building a bridge for our future workforce by building up our youth.”

In addition to recruiting new companies to the eight-week paid summer employment program for Plano ISD teens, Mayor LaRosiliere and Plano ISD Superintendent Dr. Brian Binggeli announced a two-week “teacher externship” pilot program that immerses Plano teachers into the corporate environment, providing them powerful insights to expand and enhance their classroom instruction.

Joining Mayor LaRosiliere for the announcement were Ian Forrester, head of Capital One’s Consumer Auto Finance business and five outstanding intern alums including: Alysa Effinger, Dontrell Mitchell, Alexander Tekle, Vince Buccini and Maria Martinez.

For 2017, the Mayor is looking to place at least 100 stellar students in positions with top Plano businesses and nonprofits. Running June 12-Aug. 4, interns will work eight weeks, earning a minimum of $9 an hour for 20-40 hours per week.

An invaluable “earn and learn” experience, the Plano Mayor’s Summer Internship Program gives outstanding Plano ISD students an opportunity to gain real-world experience through employment in a professional workplace. In its fourth year, the program combines Plano’s vibrant business community with a nationally recognized school district, connecting motivated high school students with exceptional local companies and organizations. Capital One is the presenting sponsor for a fourth year.

Businesses, large and small, can participate in several ways – by sponsoring an intern at their workplace, underwriting an intern at a nonprofit or government agency, becoming a program sponsor, or hosting a teacher “externship” at a business for at least two weeks during the summer. Student interns will work 20 to 40 hours weekly at a minimum of $9 per hour.

Businesses may sign up online through March 31 and students through March 10 at planomayorsinterns.org