Plano ISD to Design New Fine Arts Center

PISD selects architects Perkins+Will and BORA to design new Fine Arts Center

which will emphasize the importance of fine and performing arts for secondary students





Approved by the community with a 79 percent pass rate, Plano ISD’s $481 million bond program was established to fund multiple initiatives recommended by a community-based task force. The design and construction of the Fine Arts Center will support the educational development of the more than 60 percent of Plano ISD secondary students who participate in fine arts programs. The building will include a large performance hall, studio theater and rehearsal space, black box theater, visual arts spaces and an art gallery.

Following a rigorous selection process, Plano Independent School District announces the selection of a two-firm team to design the District’s new Fine Arts Center. Dallas-based Perkins+Will will collaborate with Portland, Oregon-based BORA Architects to deliver the project, which is the largest project in the district’s 2016 bond program.

“Our Fine Arts Center is expected to be a state-of-the-art, 1,500 seat performance hall capable of supporting our district’s flourishing musical, theatrical and visual arts programs,” said Tony Pearson, assistant director for facility services in Plano ISD. “With Perkins+Will and BORA, we have two great firms providing a complementary blend of performing arts, school and Plano ISD experience. Their team, process and knowledge will help channel our creative vision for this project, and will ultimately provide for a creative, custom and altogether inviting venue.”

Programming and planning for the new fine arts center began this month. Workshops will be hosted over the next two months, including architects from both design firms, consultants, members of the community and staff members of the Plano ISD facility services and fine arts departments.

“We are extremely excited to begin the formal design process on the Fine Arts Center that will serve our award-winning fine arts programs,” said Kathy Kuddes, director for fine arts and special programs. “We believe that the creative power of the Perkins+Will/BORA team and the creative arts education team from Plano ISD will be able to realize a vision for a space that is both functional yet beautiful, educational yet professional, and a place by which students, parents, staff and our community will be inspired.”