Frost 321 Creates a Unique Dessert Experience

During a summer wedding in Paris in 2012, Reema Shroff first experienced the taste and theatrics of liquid nitrogen. Reema, an attorney at the time, was captivated by the experience of getting a delicious dessert with its very own show of magical mist. So she created Frost 321; its name reflects the process of freezing at -321 degrees Fahrenheit. Two and a half years later Frost 321 designed its own machine using proprietary technology allowing them to cater to large events.



They create desserts and cocktails for hotels, convention centers, stadiums—any type of party or event you could think of all over the country.“ Liquid nitrogen is great to use in a craft cocktail [or ice cream],” Reema explains, “but how many can you make in an hour? With our machines, we can make anywhere from 600 to 700 in an hour. For an event with 5,000 people, we can line up three machines and no one really waits in line long.”





The liquid nitrogen is stored in low pressure tanks, transferred through triple insulated hoses, and finally introduced into the mix without the staff or customers ever coming into contact with it. Each batch of treats is made in less than two minutes using fresh, all-natural ingredients. The recipes are chef-designed, keeping up with the latest flavor trends and can be personalized to fit any event. “We can create ice cream flavors that blend with the theme of the party like Caribbean Coconut for a pool party, or bellinis for a brunch,” Reema explains.



The ingredients are always fresh, with no added freezing agents or preservatives. Because of this, Frost 321 drinks work great outdoors, even in the summertime. If your treat or drink melts, you can hit it with the liquid nitrogen and re-freeze it (unlike regular ice cream), plus the fog from the liquid nitrogen looks that much more impressive in the heat and humidity.



