Artfest 2017 in Downtown Plano

Plano Artfest is back for a second year, but now as a two-day event! The festival begins on Saturday, April 22 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. in McCall Plaza and continues to Sunday the 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Haggard Park.

It is a free community event built around artistic inclusiveness, creative curiosities, and cultural connection.

This year’s Artfest will be adding a Saturday night experience geared towards a more contemporary art crowd, while Sunday will be the traditional family fun day for young families and art lovers of all types.

“Both days of the festival will be a celebration of the arts, but each will be unique and special,” said Alex Hargis, director of the Historic Downtown Plano Association. “We are excited to bring back community favorites like Chalk It Up, as well as some new experiences! Come out, enjoy yourself, and let your creativity loose.”

Collin College’s art department will be at the festival on both Saturday and Sunday doing live demonstrations of pottery making and metal pouring art, and will be hosting several interactive public art stations.

Saturday’s Artfest experience will include contemporary art installations curated by Dallas artist Joshua King from the Aurora festival, food trucks provided by Hub Streat, an Artisan Lounge presented by Artisan Vapor Company, and a concert held on the Hub Streat Stage featuring local bands and regional headliner Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears, a band known for their garage/ punk/ soul sound.

Sunday’s event will include the free sidewalk chalk contest Chalk It Up, and will feature performances from Plano’s best art and cultural groups on the community stage. There will be local food vendors, a makers market, and a Kids Zone with bounce houses and art make-it-and-take-it stations.

For more information on 2017 Plano Artfest, visit www.planoartfest.com