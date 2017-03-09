CityLine Adds More Green Space with Fox Creek Park

CityLine has started construction on phase one of Fox Creek Park at CityLine, which will include over 11 acres of the 17 that are planned.

“Providing ample green space has always been a key component of CityLine, and we are so glad to have a partner in the City of Richardson that shares our vision,” said Walt Mountford, executive vice president, KDC. “We are confident that CityLine residents, workers and visitors will enjoy exploring Fox Creek Park once it’s complete, along with the currently available CityLine Park and CityLine Plaza.”

Designed by Texas-based TBG Partners, Fox Creek Park will be located along the east side of the development at Renner Road and Foxboro Drive.

Phase one will include a 75-foot-long bridge to accommodate pedestrian and bicyclist traffic, a covered pavilion, playgrounds for children of various ages, limestone benches underneath shady canopy trees, ornamental planting beds, and connectivity to citywide hike and bike trail systems. There will also be formalized lawns utilizing native plants to help reduce water usage, provide wildlife habitats, and accommodate public programming. Phase one is slated for completion by the end of 2017.

“We are pleased to see KDC continue to provide these green space opportunities at its CityLine development,” said Richardson Mayor Paul Voelker. “This community is dedicated to promoting a balance of open space with development in order to create a comfortable and enjoyable place to call ‘home,’ and Fox Creek Park will be a very welcome addition towards creating a great environment to live and work at CityLine.”

Fox Creek Park will join the current 3.5-acre CityLine Park, which opened last fall on Routh Creek Parkway and recently added new children’s play equipment. The two parks are a part of Richardson’s initiative to have a pocket park located within walking distance of every neighborhood in the city.

The current 12-foot wide hike and bike trail along Renner Road connects to the existing multi-use Spring Creek trail system in the City of Richardson.

In addition, CityLine has also added The Grove, a temporarily-fenced open space at Routh Creek Parkway. A main focal point of the development is CityLine Plaza, a centrally-located urban space designed by the Office of James Burnett, the landscape architect of Dallas’ signature Klyde Warren Park.