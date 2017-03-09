John Tesar vs. Jermaine Brown: Celebrity Chef Smack Down

Which side of I-635 has a better culinary scene? Chef Tre Wilcox invites you to find out with a face-off between Chef John Tesar, Top Chef Season 14 contestant and reigning champion, Chef Jermaine Brown of Julia Pearl Southern Cuisine.

This second edition of the North vs South Celebrity Chef Smackdown comes to Tre Wilcox Cooking Concepts on Sunday March 26 and YOU are invited to watch. Both chefs will compete to see who can make the most appetizing dish out of a mystery basket of seasonal ingredients, both basics and wild cards. And they only have 45 minutes.

The judges will be Plano Profile Publisher Philip Silvestri and restauranteur Kyle Noonan. They will be scoring based on taste, creativity, presentation and use of the mystery ingredients.

Before, after and during the cook-off attendees will enjoy a variety of appetizers and drinks provided by the events sponsors which include Tre Wilcox Cooking Concepts, Matador Meat & Wine, Oil & Vinegar, Four Bullets Brewery, Los Pinos Ranch and Zodiac Vodka. Other sponsors include Mercedes Benz of Plano, Plano Profile, JNZ Photography, American Kitchen Cookware, Sprouts Farmers Market, One on One Creative and Boisset Collection.

Add in live beats from DJ Jose of Futura Events Dallas and the scene is set for a culinary party!

In addition, Chef Tre Wilcox has partnered with Minnie’s Food Pantry and requests that everyone bring a a food item to donate to Minnie’s Food Pantry, nationally acclaimed nonprofit that feeds hungry people right here in the heart of Plano.

We hope to see you there! Tickets are on sale now.

“NORTH VS SOUTH” CHEF’S SMACKDOWN

When: Sunday March 26 | 3-7 p.m.

Where: Tre Wilcox Cooking Concepts | 8200 Preston Rd. #135 Plano, TX 75024

Tickets: $60 each

More: trewilcox.com/throwdown