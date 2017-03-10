Medical City Plano’s Orthopedic & Trauma Unit Honored for Nursing Excellence

Medical City Plano has earned the 2016 Unit of Distinction Award in an annual program that recognizes and rewards exemplary Medical-Surgical units at HCA facilities.

The “Unit of Distinction” designation is achieved through measurable, outstanding performance in nursing leadership, professional practice and operations and outcomes. During 2016, 472 HCA Med-Surg units participated in the program. Using 21 different criteria, units were scored to determine which would receive the 2016 Unit of Distinction honor. Medical City Plano earned an “Honorable Mention” designation.

An important component of the program is company sponsorship of nurses to obtain national certification through programs accredited by the American Board of Nursing Specialties. This year, more than 600 HCA-affiliated nurses expanded their professional knowledge and advanced their individual and professional skills to earn certification.

“We are committed to providing this community with the highest quality healthcare,” said Charles Gressle, CEO. “This Distinction Award confirms that our nurses are critical to our success in providing exceptional and compassionate care to all our patients.”

With more than 1,700 sites of care, HCA-affiliated nurses have abundant opportunity to choose work across a wide selection of clinical and non-clinical settings. Launched in 2014, the Unit of Distinction Awards are an essential component of HCA’s multifaceted Excellence in Nursing plan. April Kimbell, BSN, RN, CMSRN, is the nurse manager of Medical City Plano’s Orthopedic and Trauma Unit.

About Medical City Plano:

Medical City Plano is a full-service, 547-bed, acute-care facility with more than 1,600 employees, and 1,000-plus physicians representing more than 70 specialties and subspecialties. Accredited by The Joint Commission, Medical City Plano is a Level II Trauma Center, a Comprehensive (Level I) Stroke Center, a Level III NICU, Collin County’s first Chest Pain Accredited hospital and the county’s first burn center. The hospital also holds Magnet designation for nursing excellence. Medical City Plano is part of Medical City Healthcare.