The Shops at Legacy Announces 2017 #LegacyLive Music Series

Strolling among the shops in a beautiful outdoor setting is one of the many things shoppers love about the premier outdoor retail destination in Plano, The Shops at Legacy. Today, the shopping destination announces its 2017 lineup for #LegacyLive; the music series that runs from April to June and features local artists on a variety of instruments. The series includes Thursday night performances on the side of The Shops at Legacy north of Legacy Drive; on Fridays, on the south side; and on Saturdays, with musicians on both the north and south sides. All musicians play from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Enjoy live music from one of the restaurant’s patios, or listen while you shop.

The 2017 Legacy Live schedule includes:

Saturday, April 1 Tony Rey | Guitarist and Dalene Richelle | Guitarist

Thursday, April 6 Carolyn Jones | Jazz Duo

Friday, April 7 Carolyn Jones | Jazz Duo

Saturday, April 8 Glen Rothstein |Saxophonist and Bryan Meggison | Duo

Thursday, April 13 Richmond Punch |Violinist

Friday, April 14 Marek Eneti |Violinist

Saturday, April 15 Michael Cote | Guitarist and Dolce’ | Duo

Thursday, April 20 Tony Rey | Guitarist

Friday, April 21 Brian Stark | Saxophonist

Saturday, April 22 Alex Styers | Saxophonist and Brian Stark | Saxophonist

Thursday, April 27 Glen Rothstein |Saxophonist

Friday, April 28 Marek Eneti |Violinist

Saturday, April 29 Dalene Richelle | Guitarist and Marek Eneti – Violinist

Thursday, May 4 Michael Cote | Guitarist

Friday, May 5 Carolyn Jones | Jazz Duo

Saturday, May 6 Brian Stark | Saxophonist and Dolce’ | Duo

Thursday, May 11 Bryan Meggison | Saxophonist

Friday, May 12 Marek Eneti – Violinist

Saturday, May 13 Tony Rey | Guitarist and Dalene Richelle | Guitarist

Thursday, May 18 Richmond Punch |Violinist

Friday, May 19 Rick McCoy | Keyboardist

Saturday, May 20 Drew Zarimba | Saxophonist and Glen Rothstein | Saxophonist

Thursday, May 25 Brian Stark | Saxophonist

Friday, May 26 Richmond Punch |Violinist

Saturday, May 27 Dalene Richelle | Guitarist and Tony Rey | Guitarist

Thursday, June 1 Michael Cote | Guitarist

Friday, June 2 Carolyn Jones | Jazz Duo

Saturday, June 3 Drew Zarimba | Saxophonist and Dolce’ | Duo

Thursday, June 8 Drew Zarimba | Saxophonist

Friday, June 9 Richmond Punch |Violinist

Saturday, June 10 Marek Eneti | Violinist and Tony Rey | Guitarist

Thursday, June 15 Tony Rey | Guitarist

Friday, June 16 Rick McCoy | Keyboardist

Saturday, June 17 Alex Styers | Saxophonist and Brian Stark |Saxophonist

Thursday, June 22 Glen Rothstein | Saxophonist

Friday, June 23 Marek Eneti | Violinist

Saturday, June 24 Dolce’ | Duo and Dalene Richelle | Guitarist

Thursday, June 29 Richmond Punch |Violinist

Friday, June 30 Bryan Meggison | Saxophonist

“Nothing enhances a great experience like live music,” said Kelsey Ishmael, marketing director for The Shops at Legacy. “It sets the tone for a memorable visit to The Shops at Legacy. We are happy to offer this to our visitors.”