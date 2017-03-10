The Shops at Legacy Announces 2017 #LegacyLive Music Series

Strolling among the shops in a beautiful outdoor setting is one of the many things shoppers love about the premier outdoor retail destination in Plano, The Shops at Legacy. Today, the shopping destination announces its 2017 lineup for #LegacyLive; the music series that runs from April to June and features local artists on a variety of instruments. The series includes Thursday night performances on the side of The Shops at Legacy north of Legacy Drive; on Fridays, on the south side; and on Saturdays, with musicians on both the north and south sides. All musicians play from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Enjoy live music from one of the restaurant’s patios, or listen while you shop.
The 2017 Legacy Live schedule includes:
Saturday, April 1 Tony Rey | Guitarist and Dalene Richelle | Guitarist
Thursday, April 6 Carolyn Jones | Jazz Duo
Friday, April 7 Carolyn Jones | Jazz Duo
Saturday, April 8 Glen Rothstein |Saxophonist and Bryan Meggison | Duo
Thursday, April 13 Richmond Punch |Violinist
Friday, April 14 Marek Eneti |Violinist
Saturday, April 15 Michael Cote | Guitarist and Dolce’ | Duo
Thursday, April 20 Tony Rey | Guitarist
Friday, April 21 Brian Stark | Saxophonist
Saturday, April 22 Alex Styers | Saxophonist and Brian Stark | Saxophonist
Thursday, April 27 Glen Rothstein |Saxophonist
Friday, April 28 Marek Eneti |Violinist
Saturday, April 29 Dalene Richelle | Guitarist and Marek Eneti – Violinist
Thursday, May 4 Michael Cote | Guitarist
Friday, May 5 Carolyn Jones | Jazz Duo
Saturday, May 6 Brian Stark | Saxophonist and Dolce’ | Duo
Thursday, May 11 Bryan Meggison | Saxophonist
Friday, May 12 Marek Eneti – Violinist
Saturday, May 13 Tony Rey | Guitarist and Dalene Richelle | Guitarist
Thursday, May 18 Richmond Punch |Violinist
Friday, May 19 Rick McCoy | Keyboardist
Saturday, May 20 Drew Zarimba | Saxophonist and Glen Rothstein | Saxophonist
Thursday, May 25 Brian Stark | Saxophonist
Friday, May 26 Richmond Punch |Violinist
Saturday, May 27 Dalene Richelle | Guitarist and Tony Rey | Guitarist
Thursday, June 1 Michael Cote | Guitarist
Friday, June 2 Carolyn Jones | Jazz Duo
Saturday, June 3 Drew Zarimba | Saxophonist and Dolce’ | Duo
Thursday, June 8 Drew Zarimba | Saxophonist
Friday, June 9 Richmond Punch |Violinist
Saturday, June 10 Marek Eneti | Violinist and Tony Rey | Guitarist
Thursday, June 15 Tony Rey | Guitarist
Friday, June 16 Rick McCoy | Keyboardist
Saturday, June 17 Alex Styers | Saxophonist and Brian Stark |Saxophonist
Thursday, June 22 Glen Rothstein | Saxophonist
Friday, June 23 Marek Eneti | Violinist
Saturday, June 24 Dolce’ | Duo and Dalene Richelle | Guitarist
Thursday, June 29 Richmond Punch |Violinist
Friday, June 30 Bryan Meggison | Saxophonist
“Nothing enhances a great experience like live music,” said Kelsey Ishmael, marketing director for The Shops at Legacy. “It sets the tone for a memorable visit to The Shops at Legacy. We are happy to offer this to our visitors.”