Heritage Farmstead Museum hosts 4th annual nighttime Adult Easter Egg Hunt

On Friday, March 31, Plano’s Heritage Farmstead Museum will host its fourth annual nighttime adult-only, Easter egg hunt.

The fundraising event offers adults an evening of good, old-fashioned fun as they hunt for more than 4,000 prize-filled eggs hidden throughout the four acre museum complex.

“Egg hunts are not just for kids anymore! We invite you to join us for a unique night out at the Farmstead,” said Heritage Farmstead Museum Executive Director M’Lou Hyttinen.

Eggs hidden around the Farmstead property will contain prizes such as coupons, gift certificates, sports memorabilia, spa packages, wine tasting parties, jewelry and more.

“We have been receiving phenomenal and extremely generous prize donations,” said Heritage Farmstead Museum Curator, Hillary Kidd. “The most recent donations include a breathtaking Kendra Scott “Cory” necklace, a private ‘Beauty Bash’ party from Benefit Cosmetics valued at $500, a personal tasting party for up to eight friends valued at more than $100 from Oil & Vinegar, and a private wine class for 20 from Total Wine & More valued at $500…and that was just this week!”

The Heritage Farmstead Museum Adult Easter Egg Hunt is Friday, March 31. Gates open at 8:00 p.m. and the hunt begins at 8:30 p.m. Wine and refreshments will be served at the event, which is for guests ages 21 and up only. Event rain date is Friday, April 7.

Online pre-registration is required. Admission is $20 per person, and space is limited. Guests are encouraged to bring a flashlight, good running shoes, and a basket.

Heritage Farmstead Museum is located at 1900 West 15th Street in Plano.

Opportunities are available for businesses to take part in this event by donating gift certificates, coupons or prizes for the hunt. To participate as an Egg

Hunt Partner, please call 972.881.0140 or email [email protected].

Online registration for the event is available at https://tinyurl.com/HFM2017Adu ltEggHunt or by calling 972.881.0140