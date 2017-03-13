Dining In, Food & Drink, Recipes

Recipe: Dutch Oven Burgundy Stew

Dutch Oven Burgundy Stew is truly a one-pot wonder of a meal. No pre-cooking involved. Combine all the ingredients, stick in the oven, and in three hours you’ll have hot, hearty bowls of comfort food to enjoy with family and friends. Add a loaf of crusty artisan bread, and you’re good to go!

Ingredients

  • 2 lbs. beef stew meat
  • 4 carrots, peeled, sliced
  • 4 potatoes, peeled, diced
  • 3 stalks celery, chopped
  • 1 (16-oz.) can mushrooms & stems
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon each dried marjoram & thyme
  • 1 (8-oz.) can water chestnuts, sliced
  • 1 cup Burgundy wine, or any dry red wine
  • ½ teaspoon minced garlic
  • salt, freshly ground pepper, to taste
  • 1 (28-oz.) can tomatoes, chopped
  • ½ large (46-oz.) can tomato juice
  • 1 tablespoon tapioca

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
  2. Mix all the recipe ingredients together in a Dutch oven. Cover and bake for 3 hours (do not peek during the cooking process).
  3. Remove from oven and spoon into serving bowls.
  4. Garnish with fresh parsley, marjoram, or thyme, if desired. Makes 8 servings.

Source: Beth Fogarty, from Family Favorites from Team Kincaid, published by the Zindel Family, 2016

