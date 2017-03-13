Recipe: Dutch Oven Burgundy Stew

Dutch Oven Burgundy Stew is truly a one-pot wonder of a meal. No pre-cooking involved. Combine all the ingredients, stick in the oven, and in three hours you’ll have hot, hearty bowls of comfort food to enjoy with family and friends. Add a loaf of crusty artisan bread, and you’re good to go!
Ingredients
- 2 lbs. beef stew meat
- 4 carrots, peeled, sliced
- 4 potatoes, peeled, diced
- 3 stalks celery, chopped
- 1 (16-oz.) can mushrooms & stems
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 1 teaspoon each dried marjoram & thyme
- 1 (8-oz.) can water chestnuts, sliced
- 1 cup Burgundy wine, or any dry red wine
- ½ teaspoon minced garlic
- salt, freshly ground pepper, to taste
- 1 (28-oz.) can tomatoes, chopped
- ½ large (46-oz.) can tomato juice
- 1 tablespoon tapioca
Directions
- Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
- Mix all the recipe ingredients together in a Dutch oven. Cover and bake for 3 hours (do not peek during the cooking process).
- Remove from oven and spoon into serving bowls.
- Garnish with fresh parsley, marjoram, or thyme, if desired. Makes 8 servings.
Source: Beth Fogarty, from Family Favorites from Team Kincaid, published by the Zindel Family, 2016