Celebrate Pi Day with the best pies in Collin County

Happy Pi Day! It’s finally that one day a year that we’re allowed to eat pie and pretend we’re doing it to celebrate 3.14. But who’s complaining? For your pie fix on Pi Day, rejoice: amazing pies are in abundance all across Collin County. There are, of course, many more life-changing pie shops than the ones listed here. These are just a few that we’re fond of. At all locations, supplies and varieties may vary.

Emporium Pies

A downtown McKinney staple. Pies are also sold at 1418 CoffeeHouse.

107 S Tennessee St., McKinney, TX 75069 | emporiumpies.com

Sugar and Spice Bakery

With a hand-made crust, and flavors like Fudge Pecan, Chocolate Cherry and Strawberry Cream, pie doesn’t get much better than at Sugar and Spice!

3115 W Parker Rd., #550, Plano, TX 75023 | mysugarandspicebakery.com/

Beth’s Artisan Pies

Pie is in the name, y’all. It’s going to be good. Get your apple, chocolate or pecan fix here or branch out with Chocolate Pear Tart or Red Velvet Cream Cheese Pie.

2540 N Josey Ln., #112 Carrollton, TX | bethsartisanpies.com

Millstone Bakery

Millstone has a huge selection like Apple Streusel, Bresilienne, and–not just coconut–Double Coconut Pie.

3020 Legacy Drive, Suite 150, Plano, TX 75023 | millstonebakery.com/

SusieCakes

Even though “cake” is in the name, they have a Cherry Crumble Pie you don’t want to miss, as well as their signature Coconut Cream Pie.

4909 W Park Blvd., Ste. 110 Plano, TX 75093 | susiecakes.com

Unrefined

For the healthy eaters out there, Pi Day is for you too: try Paleo Pumpkin Pie (more options are available around holidays, including vegan pies).

3411 Preston Rd Frisco, TX 75034 | Unrefinedbakery.com

Angela’s at the Crosswalk

Angela’s is a no brainer on pie day: go for cherry, blueberry, pecan, pumpkin, coconut cream, chocolate cream and key lime.

1010 E 15th St, Plano, TX 75074 | angelascrosswalk.com

Ye Ole Butcher Shop

For something truly southern, get a fried pie. Ye Ole Butcher Shop has cherry, apple, peach, coconut, pecan and chocolate.

811 E 15th St, Plano, TX 75074 yeolebutchershop.com/

Celebrity Cafe and Bakery

Recently reopened in Plano, Celebrity Cafe and Bakery has icebox, meringue, fruit, custard and nut pies. Don’t miss the Caribbean Fudge Pie or Tollhouse Pie.

3520 Preston Rd., Frisco, TX 75034 | enjoycelebrity.com

Mama’s Daughter’s Diner

Mama’s Daughter’s Diner has cream pies, fruit pies, fried pies and cobbler. Check it out.

6509 W Park Blvd., #400, Plano, TX 75093 | mamasdaughtersdiner.com

Norma’s Cafe

Norma’s Cafe has Mile-High Cream Pies.™ Enough said.

8300 Gaylord Pkwy., Ste. 19 Frisco, TX 75034 | normascafe.com