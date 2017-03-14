Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak opening May at Legacy West Plano

Legacy West is really heating up! First West Elm celebrated their grand opening on March 1, then we, Plano Profile magazine celebrated our March Cover Party there on March 2, and opening very soon is Shake Shack… and now we hear Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse is gearing up to open in May.

This will mark the first time Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has opened a Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House in Plano and Collin County, and will be the third location in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Well-known as a premiere steak house, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House serves flawless chef-driven cuisine that’s both bold and delicious, with prime steak and fresh-off-the-boat seafood their specialty.

In anticipation of the May 2017 restaurant opening, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle opened its hiring office in early March. Prospective employees may apply in person Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The restaurant is hiring personable, determined and professional people for positions in the front and back of the house. Available part-time and full-time positions include servers, bartenders, hosts/hostesses, bussers, line, prep, broiler cooks, food runners, dishwashers and more.

“We are very excited to bring Del Frisco’s Double Eagle to Plano as we hire 175 new team members to carry on our pride in genuine hospitality and quality,” said Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s Chief People Officer April Scopa.

The Legacy West development is located on the corner of Dallas North Tollway and State Highway 121. Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House will occupy a two-story restaurant on the south-east corner of Windrose Avenue and Legacy Drive across from the Renaissance Hotel, opening this summer.