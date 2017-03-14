Food Truck Frenzy at Klyde Warren Park

Klyde Warren Park celebrates Spring Break as it hosts the Food Truck Frenzy, presented by Nissan on Saturday, March 18. The free, all-day event starts at 11 a.m. and features 25 food trucks, oversized lawn games, kids’ crafts, family-friendly activities and culminates with a live concert by local band Party Machine from 5 – 8 p.m.

This is the third signature event presented by Nissan since the automotive brand became the official vehicle of the park and a Premier Sponsor last June. In addition, Nissan is teaming up with Klyde Warren Park to bring you the Nissan Nightlife Concert series – a six show event that is free and open to the public. The Food Truck Frenzy event on March 18th serves to kick off the first concert in the series of six, which will run Thursday evenings on March 23 and April 6, 13, 20 and 27.

“While there are activities happening at the park each and every day, we always do something extra special for Spring Break,” said park president Tara Green. “We are thankful to Nissan for helping us supply the fun for our guests at this event and all of our signature events throughout the year.”

With more than one million visitors and 1,300 free programs in the park annually, Klyde Warren Park and the Woodall Rodgers Park Foundation rely on private donations from individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors to manage and operate Dallas’ most active greenspace.

“Nissan is proud to support Klyde Warren Park and their continuing efforts to produce exceptional programming and events for the entire Dallas-Ft. Worth community,” said Fred DePerez, Regional Vice President, Nissan Central Region, Nissan North America, Inc.

“In the vehicles we produce and the events we host, we are dedicated to superior performance. We are excited to have Party Machine kick-off our Nissan Nightlife concert series and hope these events will provide entertainment to park goers throughout the spring,” continued DePerez.

The family-friendly event is free and will take place on the Ginsburg Family Great Lawn, located on the West Lawn of Klyde Warren Park. Olive Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. to accommodate food truck parking and increased pedestrian traffic. For a full schedule of events visit klydewarrenpark.org.