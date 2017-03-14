Q&A with Model Prep’s founder and international model, Amber Griffin

Model Prep is the first interactive learning experience of its kind for girls ages 11 through 17, a program aimed at helping young girls to become the best they can be, inside and out, through expert instruction and guidance on beauty and style, etiquette, modeling and much more. Not just for models, Model Prep is first and foremost about building self-confidence. This June, Model Prep will hold its first four-day workshop at the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas. Girls do not need to be models or from Dallas to attend.

Since Model Prep was founded by Texas girl and professional international model, Amber Griffin, we caught up with her to learn about Model Prep.

Tell me about your modeling career.

I have been a professional model for 10 years, and am currently represented by the Campbell Agency in Dallas. My modeling career has taken me to many parts of the country, as well as across the globe. I modeled in Milan, Italy for three years and then moved to Los Angeles for two years to sign with LA Models. Modeling is something I felt I was born to do because of my height, as well as my slender build and a love for fashion.

What made you switch gears to start Model Prep?

Modeling will always be a love of mine, and I’m so thankful for being able to learn the ins-and-outs of this industry. There is so much to learn behind the scenes to become successful with regard to styling, make-up and walking the runway, which inspired me to want to share this knowledge with young girls.

What does Model Prep offer that hasn’t been offered before?

Model Prep helps build self-confidence. Each girl will leave Model Prep more knowledgeable about topics such as proper make-up application, what shades of colors work best for their skin tones and how to command a room just by walking in. The styling part of the workshop will teach girls how to dress appropriately for their age and incorporate timeless trends. There will also be an etiquette part of the workshop that will focus on proper napkin and cutlery placement, correct posture and appropriate dinner conversation. In addition, the girls will learn social media etiquette, health and fitness and much more. Overall, Model Prep will help these girls become the best they can be with skills and knowledge that will benefit them throughout their lives.

What do you think about the importance of self-confidence?

Model Prep is centered around growing self-confidence, because this is something I struggled with throughout my teenage years. I didn’t have a big sister or someone to mentor me through life’s ups and downs, which is something every girl needs.

What would you say to parents with children who are interested in modeling?

I would tell parents to check out the different modeling agencies carefully before signing any contracts. Although Model Prep is not just for girls interested in modeling, it will provide those who are interested with the tools to succeed in the industry.

And what advice would you give to aspiring models?

Girls need to know that they don’t need to wear less to show off their bodies. You can still get the same amount of attention and even gain respect for covering yourself up a bit more. Also, it’s important to be yourself – everybody else is taken!

How is Model Prep an interactive learning experience?

Model Prep girls will have access to hands-on coaching throughout each element of the workshop, and then get to practice these things themselves with the guidance of our industry professionals.

Modeling can be a tough industry. How does Model Prep help girls “become the best they can be”?

As a model, you must have thick skin, because there will always be those people who point out flaws with your weight, skin color and other physical features. It is important not to allow others to define who you are by their comments. We help girls discover and be secure in who they are. Model Prep will teach girls to love themselves no matter what others say and will help them to be confident in all areas of their lives.

What else would you want people to know about yourself and Model Prep?

I truly care about Model Prep and every girl who will come through the program. I hope to be part of their lives for many years to come. Sign up for our first workshop! Top industry professionals such as Miss Teen Texas USA 2017 will be at the workshop’s orientation on June 13 to speak to the parents and the girls. We can’t wait to meet you!

modelprep.com