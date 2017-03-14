Watters Creek Goes to the Dogs…and Rabbits…This April

There’s a lot going on at Watter’s Creek in Allen this April!

There’s the return of spring photos with rescued rabbits from Wild Rescue, Inc./Rabbit Rescue, your opportunity to get cute spring photos of your little ones posing with bunnies. The photographer will be located at 941 Village Green Drive, across from the Green play area and next to Tangerine Salon. Bunny photo dates and times are as follows:

Saturdays: March 25, April 1, 8 and 15 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sundays: March 26, April 2 and 9 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thurs. – Fri.: March 13 – 14 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Appointments can be made with Silver Star Pictures online at www.silverstarpicturesbunnies.com or by calling at 972-834-4300 and walk-ins are always welcome. Packages start at $30. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Wild Rescue, Inc./Rabbit Rescues. Bunny Wranglers will be on site and available to answer any questions about the animals.

There will also be the “Easter Paw-rade” on Sat., April 8 from 1 – 5 p.m. on The Green at Watters Creek, hosted by the League of Animal Protectors (LAP). In addition to rescued pets for adoption, there will also be adoptable pets from: Tzu Zoo Rescue, The Street Dog Project, Angie’s Friends, South Central Bloodhound Rescue, Every Life Matters Animal Rescue, Cavalier Rescue of Alabama, Crossed Paws Animal Haven, and Legacy Humane Society.

The Easter Paw-rade will include face painters, animal related vendors, Easter themed photos for a $10 donation, and a costume contest for pets. There is a $10 entry donation for the contest, which starts at 3 p.m. There will be prizes for the top three contestants. DJ Ryan Cave the Caveman will be playing music during the event to keep the festivities going!