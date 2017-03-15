Frontgate opening flagship store at Legacy West Plano

When home luxury retailer, Frontgate, opens at Legacy West Plano in June they intend to be “a home decor and lifestyle destination like no other.”

Founded as a catalog-centered business in 1991, the brand evolved to be a multichannel retailer with over 20 million unique visitors shopping their online store at frontage.com. The opening of Frontgate at Legacy West will be third ever retail store and, as the flagship location, culmination of Frontgate’s over 25 years in the home outfitting space. Shoppers of Collin County and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex can expect a truly unique shopping experience.

Just as Frontgate customers have become accustomed to shopping in the comfort of their own home, Frontgate Legacy West aims to bring that exact same experience–offering clients a home-away-from home and experienced brand representatives to help make your interior design dreams a reality.

“Our customer can walk in, experience designing her patio on our patio with a glass of wine,” explains Frontgate. Because in addition to 14,000 square feet of retail space, Frontgate Legacy West will also have a beautiful outdoor patio and cafe with drinks and light fare.

“We wish to create an expression of the love for home and family and entertaining to a physical space while making a highly shop able experience for our customers,” says Frontgate Legacy West.

When the store opens its doors in mid-June celebrations will include “a grand celebration–a grand tasting, store dedication, design workshop and spa and entertaining master classes.” These lifestyle events will then continue through the seasons and include a series of “How to” workshops such as decorating your tree for Christmas, designing the prefect table top, creating a fresh color palette for your outdoor space…and much more!

Frontgate Legacy West will be located adjacent to Legacy Hall on the north end of Windrose Avenue.

Shop now at Frontgate.com.