New restaurants lined up at The Star in Frisco

Foodies, rejoice! The Star has announced the new lineup of restaurants opening their doors–and ovens–in its 91-acre campus. Also hosting Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters, the Star will also have an indoor football stadium, the Omni Hotel, a medical center and entertainment district. These eateries are the first to be announced for the 200,000 square foot retail block and most of them will open summer 2017. For more information on The Star, visit planoprofile.com/tag/the-star

Stay tuned (and stay hungry) for more details!

Cane Rosso

Serving some of the most authentic Neapolitan style pizza in the metroplex. canerosso.com

Neighborhood Services

For honest, all-American cuisine. nhsaddison.com

City Works

Scratch-made American cuisine and over 90 unique craft beers on draft. cityworksrestaurant.com

Concrete Cowboy

A full-service restaurant and high energy bar for “grown-ups.” concretecowboybar.com

The Common Table

An upscale bar with a tavern feel and comfort food. thecommontable.com

Cow Tipping Creamery

Outstanding, family friendly homemade ice cream. cowtippingcreamery.com

Dee Lincoln Prime

Elegantly serving excellent prime steaks, sushi and seafood in style. deelincolns.com

The Donut Kitchen

A breakfast and lunch favorite with 30 different kinds of donuts. thedonutkitchen.com

East Hampton Sandwich Co.

Home of creative, award-winning sandwiches, including the Lobster Grilled Cheese, pictured below. ehsandwich.com

Howard Wang’s China Grill

Innovative, upscale Chinese dining. hwrestaurants.com

Liberty Burger

A Texas-based, fast casual restaurant known for its gourmet burgers. givemelibertyburger.com

Mi Cocina

Home of one of the metroplex’s best Mambo Taxis. micocinarestaurants.com

Nestlé Toll House Café

Where all your dessert dreams will come true. nestlecafe.com

Raising Cane’s

Home of awesome chicken fingers and the famous Cane’s Sauce. raisingcanes.com

Trophy Park

A 14,000 square-foot restaurant and bar with a gaming lounge and bowling.

Tupelo Honey Café

The first Texas location for this Southern standby. tupelohoneycafe.com

Yucatan Taco Stand

Fast-casual Latin cuisine known for award winning tacos, signature nachos and world class margaritas. yucatantacostand.com

Zaytinya

Serving a thrilling mezze menu by Chef José Andrés. zaytinya.com

Ziziki’s

A Greek neighborhood bistro serving Greek and Italian inspired seafood and other fine dining. zizikis.com