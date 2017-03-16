New restaurants lined up at The Star in Frisco

Foodies, rejoice! The Star has announced the new lineup of restaurants opening their doors–and ovens–in its 91-acre campus. Also hosting Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters, the Star will also have an indoor football stadium, the Omni Hotel, a medical center and entertainment district. These eateries are the first to be announced for the 200,000 square foot retail block and most of them will open summer 2017. For more information on The Star, visit planoprofile.com/tag/the-star
Stay tuned (and stay hungry) for more details!
Cane Rosso
Serving some of the most authentic Neapolitan style pizza in the metroplex. canerosso.com
Neighborhood Services
For honest, all-American cuisine. nhsaddison.com
City Works
Scratch-made American cuisine and over 90 unique craft beers on draft. cityworksrestaurant.com
Concrete Cowboy
A full-service restaurant and high energy bar for “grown-ups.” concretecowboybar.com
The Common Table
An upscale bar with a tavern feel and comfort food. thecommontable.com
Cow Tipping Creamery
Outstanding, family friendly homemade ice cream. cowtippingcreamery.com
Dee Lincoln Prime
Elegantly serving excellent prime steaks, sushi and seafood in style. deelincolns.com
The Donut Kitchen
A breakfast and lunch favorite with 30 different kinds of donuts. thedonutkitchen.com
East Hampton Sandwich Co.
Home of creative, award-winning sandwiches, including the Lobster Grilled Cheese, pictured below. ehsandwich.com
Howard Wang’s China Grill
Innovative, upscale Chinese dining. hwrestaurants.com
Liberty Burger
A Texas-based, fast casual restaurant known for its gourmet burgers. givemelibertyburger.com
Mi Cocina
Home of one of the metroplex’s best Mambo Taxis. micocinarestaurants.com
Nestlé Toll House Café
Where all your dessert dreams will come true. nestlecafe.com
Raising Cane’s
Home of awesome chicken fingers and the famous Cane’s Sauce. raisingcanes.com
Trophy Park
A 14,000 square-foot restaurant and bar with a gaming lounge and bowling.
Tupelo Honey Café
The first Texas location for this Southern standby. tupelohoneycafe.com
Yucatan Taco Stand
Fast-casual Latin cuisine known for award winning tacos, signature nachos and world class margaritas. yucatantacostand.com
Zaytinya
Serving a thrilling mezze menu by Chef José Andrés. zaytinya.com
Read more: planoprofile.com/2017/01/09/chef-jose-andres-to-open-zaytinya-at-the-star-in-frisco
Ziziki’s
A Greek neighborhood bistro serving Greek and Italian inspired seafood and other fine dining. zizikis.com