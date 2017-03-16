Outstanding in the Field comes to McKinney this October

In collaboration with Pure Land Organic and Patina Green Home & Market, Outstanding in the Field is hosting dinner this October in McKinney. Outstanding in the Field was founded in 1999, to connect people to the farmers who grow our food, and the land it comes from. Across the county, Outstanding in the Field throws luxurious family-style dinners hosted at local farms. Tickets sell fast. As guests arrive, they mingle with appetizers and a drink before receiving a guided tour of the host farm, followed by a spontaneous, seasonal multi-course meal courtesy of a local guest chef in Outstanding in the Field’s outdoor kitchen. There is an average of 130-200 guests at each event. This October, Pure Land Organic, one of McKinney’s most beautiful local farms, is hosting Outstanding in the Field for an awesome once-in-a-lifetime day celebrating good food, good farming and good company.

All tickets go on sale March 20, the first day of Spring. Check with Outstanding in the Field for dietary restrictions. Please dress accordingly and remember to wear appropriate shoes and bring a jacket.

Outstanding in the Field

Host Farmer: Megan Neubauer, Pure Land Organic, McKinney, TX (Dallas Area)

Guest Chef: Robert Lyford, Patina Green Home & Market, McKinney, TX

When: Thursday, October 12 | 2 p.m.

Where: Pure Land Organic, McKinney, Texas

Tickets: $215

Tickets on sale March 20 at 11 a.m. PST | 2 p.m. EST

More: outstandinginthefield.com

