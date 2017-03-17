Around Town, City of Plano, Upcoming

FREE Dance and Music Series at McCall Plaza, Downtown Plano

Downtown Plano Texas concert at McCall Plaza Plano Living Brandon Hurd

Image courtesy of Brandon Hurd

Get on your dancing shoes! This spring, the McCall Plaza in Downtown Plano will be hosting a series of free events including live music concerts and dancing classes!

Events include the Live & Local concert series happening on the third weekend of each month. Each concert highlights an up and coming local music act. These are free concerts for the public.

Get out your calendar and save the dates!

Live & Local: Adam Cline
March 18, 8:30 p.m.

Salsa Dancing at the Plaza
March 29, 7 p.m.

Music City Series: Uncle Lucius
March 31, 8:30 p.m.

Live & Local: Black Dog Friday
April 21, 8:30 p.m.

Kevin Fowler
May 13, 8 p.m.

Keep up-to-date with City of Plano events by following them on Facebook at Facebook.com/planoarts

Tags

You may also like

pure-land-organic

Outstanding in the Field comes to McKinney this October

Dinosaur Jurassic Park Billings Productions Allen Texas animatronics

Collin County’s Jurassic Park

FrontGate Plano Legacy West

Frontgate opening flagship store at Legacy West Plano