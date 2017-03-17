From Paris with Love: French creperie makes Dallas home

The Dallas area is diverse in culture and cuisines and lucky for us, we have our very own French crêperie to indulge in and to serve our crêpe cravings.

A little south of the soaring Margaret Hunt Bridge is a cozy café tucked away in the community of Sylvan Thirty, serving mouthwatering savory and sweet crêpes is Whisk Crêpes Café.

Made and built with love, Parisian-born and –raised Julien Eelsen brought his love of making crepes with Grandmother Madeleine and Aunt Jacqueline from when he was little to Dallas.

When asked why Dallas? He said “the people.” Eelsen has lived all of the world, including Paris, of course, and Nigeria, Peru…He feels like although other parts of the world may have the natural beauty of mountainsides or oceans, people are really what makes a place home. He finds kindness and camaraderie in Dallas.

The menu gives you a step-by-step process of making your own custom sweet or savory crêpes and the server or Julien himself can guide you through it. The crêpes are either made with flour or gluten free buckwheat and the recommendations are identified on the menu. A decadent example of a sweet custom favorite is a nutella with bananas and walnuts in a flour crêpe.

Traditional French crêpes and some of Julien’s favorites are also on the menu and crêpes with a local twist, as well. Julien shops and supports local so most key ingredients are from local shop, like the brisket savory crêpe that is made with meats from Lockhart Smokehouse BBQ in neighboring Bishop Arts District.

Some of the fan crêpe favorites are the sweet Lemon Curd, the savory fig prosciutto or the Smoked Salmon. You can’t go wrong with anything off the menu. A seasonal menu also features unique crêpes that changes weekly or monthly. Besides crêpes, Whisk serves coffees, espressos, wines, beers, ciders & even rosés from his parent’s region of the world.

Wine Down Wednesdays

On Wednesdays, they serve half priced rosés by the glass and $3 mimosas all day long.

The quest for the unconditional love from French crêpes is only a bridge, skip and a bite away at Whisk Crêpes Café. It’s open everyday from 8 am to 10 pm.

Whisk Crepes Café

1888 Sylvan Ave, Dallas, TX 75208

www.whiskdallas.com