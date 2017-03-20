Mango Mango: First Hong Kong Style Dessert Place Coming to Plano

Join Mango Mango for their soft opening of the first Hong Kong style dessert franchise in DFW, opening Saturday March 25. All guests can enjoy a 15 percent discount.

Mango Mango is a modern Chinese dessert shop that uses fresh fruits in all of their drinks and dessert. All products are tasty and nutritious, according to their website.

According to their website, “Mango Mango dessert first store started in New York’s Chinatown in 2013, adhering to the ‘constant innovation and change,’ from the naming product appearance, method of making, and of course the unique tasting into aspects of creativity and uniqueness.

Mango Mango dessert wanted to better serve guests a savor of the taste into different quality products. Each shop also develops a modern interior design and concept, plus comfortable and relaxed atmosphere. This allows guests to escape from busy rhythm of the metropolis, and into a short moment of leisure lifestyle to enjoy a delicious moment.”

Soft Opening

When: Saturday, March 25th

Time: Begins at 12 p.m.

Where: 2205 N Central Expressway Suite 120, Plano, TX 75075

Website: www.mangomangodessert.com