29 nurses from Texas Health among the top 100 in DFW

This year, the “DFW Great 100 Nurses” list includes 29 nurses from Texas Health Resources hospitals. This is the highest total for any hospital or health system in North Texas.

“Every day patients and their families across North Texas benefit from the compassionate care, evidence-based practice and dedication of our nursing team,” said Joan Clark, DNP, senior vice president and chief nurse executive of Texas Health. “I’m thrilled so many of Texas Health’s star nurses are recognized for their work in setting the standard of excellence in our profession.”

The DFW Great 100 Nurses Inc. annually sponsors the “DFW Great 100 Nurses” to recognize registered nurses in the area who exemplify excellence in the art and science of nursing. The award is unique in that honorees do not have to belong to a particular professional organization or practice in a particular clinical specialty to be recognized.

Any registered nurse whose place of employment is within the DFW Metroplex or surrounding counties may be nominated by peers. DFW Great 100 Nurses are ultimately selected by a 30-nurse peer committee, who review the blinded nominations.

Honorees will be recognized at the DFW Great 100 Nurses Celebration on April 17 at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

Here is a list of the Texas Health honorees:

Texas Health Arlington Memorial

· Barbara Irwin, R.N

· Kimberly Neely, B.S.N., R.N.

Texas Health Azle

· Amy Norton, B.S.N., R.N., CNOR

Texas Health Dallas

· Annie Simon, RNC-OB

Texas Health Denton

· Dana Kennedy, B.S.N., R.N., CDE

Texas Health Fort Worth

· Cindy Bozarth, B.S.N., R.N.

· Katia Diaz, B.S.N., R.N., CCRN

· Larry Lookingbill, B.S.N., R.N., CEN, CPEN, EMT-LP

· Kindra McWilliam-Ross, M.S.N., APRN, ACNS-BC

· Brunella Neely, M.S.N., R.N., CMSRN, CNL

· Brenda Peel, B.S.N., R.N., CVRN, CCRNA

· Libby Skaggs, B.S.N., R.N., CCRN

· Julius Tate Walker, B.S.N., R.N., CCRN

Texas Health HEB

· Erick Arellano, B.S.N., R.N., PCCN

· Clare Rivera, R.N.

Texas Health Plano

· Clara Alder, RNC

· Janna Fagan, B.S.N., R.N., SANE-CA, CFN

· Viji George, M.A., B.S.N., R.N., RNC-NIC

· Amy Mabry, M.B.A., B.S.N., R.N., NEA-BC

· Taffi Marchand, B.S.N., RNC-NIC

· Nancy Nalley, B.S.N., R.N., CEN, TCRN, CA-SANE, CP-SANE

· Alex Nava, M.S.N., BASc, R.N., CNL, PCCN, CMSRN

Texas Health Southwest

· Misty Fletcher, M.S.N., R.N., ONC, CMSRN

· Catherine Schneider, B.S.N., R.N.

· Sean Wyatt, B.S.N., R.N., CNOR

Texas Health Resources

· Martha Sleutel, Ph.D., R.N., CNS

· Danell Stengem, M.S.N., RN-BC, CNL

· Judy Walsh, Ph.D., R.N.

Texas Health Rockwall

· William “Tom” Howard, B.S.N., R.N., MPH-EM

This year’s recipients have an average of 21.5 years of nursing experience, ranging from 3.5 years to 53 years. Over the past 20 years, more than 560 Texas Health nurses have earned “Great 100” recognition.