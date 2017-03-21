Free Quesadillas to celebrate the opening of Dillas Quesadillas Frisco

Dillas Quesadillas, a popular fast-casual restaurant specializing in gourmet quesadillas, will open its second Dallas area location on Friday, April 14, in the Preston Stonebriar Shopping Center in Frisco. Dillas was conceived and developed by Kyle Gordon, former managing partner at Raising Canes. Gordon plans to open several more locations throughout Texas over the next five years.

“We spent years developing menu items that range from the traditional to the more adventurous, and pride ourselves on using the freshest ingredients to deliver the best flavors in a fast-casual setting,” said Gordon. “We are excited to share our made-in-house menu with the community of Frisco and hope every time you eat at Dillas, you taste the effort we put into every one of our meals.”

Dillas Quesadillas offers an American take on the Mexican favorite with made-to-order quesadillas featuring fresh ingredients that use layers of flavors and textures to satisfy a hearty appetite. Popular menu items include THE FOUNDER (chicken or steak, portobello mushrooms, roasted peppers & onions, cheese and a creamy churri sauce), LONE STAR (Texas-style smoked brisket with fresh red onions, cilantro, BBQ sauce, cheese and jalapeno ranch), GORDO (bacon cheeseburger, hand-cut fries, pico de gallo and jalapeno ranch), and the veggie BLUEBONNET (zucchini, portobello mushrooms, roasted peppers & onions, spinach, cheese and creamy chimi sauce). Dillas caters to the less adventurous with the more traditional PLAIN-O (meat and cheese) and to children with the KIDDIE (cheese, beans or pizza). Vegan, vegetarian, and low carb options are also available, including NOT-A-DILLA salad.

Dillas’ high quality, handmade, fresh “primo” quesadillas are served with in-house made-from-scratch sauces and sides. Dillas only uses fresh never frozen meats, produce is cut daily in-house, and tortillas are brought in daily. Dillas also boasts a famous fresh squeezed limeade.

Gordon’s love for quesadillas began in college in Austin. He brought his love of quesadillas to Dallas area patrons in 2013 when he opened Dillas’ first location in Plano and has since established a passionate fan base. Whether you’re looking for a quick dine-in meal or something to pick up and take to-go, Dillas offers a one-of-a-kind culinary experience.

The 2,500 square foot Frisco location has seating for 75 guests and features metal artwork, colorful logos, an outdoor patio, and a community bulletin board that creates a fun and friendly ambience for dine-in patrons. For those on-the-go, Dillas offers call-in or online ordering, delivery via UberEATS or Amazon, and catering.

FREE Quesadillas

Residents from the area are invited to join Dillas in Frisco on Wednesday, April 12, for a free community day. From 12:00-2:00 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. patrons can order any Just-A-Dilla for free served with samples of chips, queso, salsa and fries. Donations will be collected at the counter and given to the Frisco ISD Education Foundation. Dillas’ goal is to raise $5,000.

Dillas official grand opening is Friday, April 14 at 10:30 a.m. The first ten customers to dine at the Frisco location will receive a $100 Dillas gift card. A drawing will be held that day for one lucky winner to receive free Dillas for a year ($500 value). The first 100 guests will receive a free Dillas combo card, Dillas cup, and t-shirt.

ABOUT DILLAS QUESADILLAS

Dillas Quesadillas opened its first location in 2013 at 2008 Midway Road in Plano and is the only fast-casual restaurant offering a variety of made-to-order gourmet quesadillas. Dillas, pronounced “dill-uhs”, is named after a line in the pop culture hit film “Napoleon Dynamite” and is owned by Kyle Gordon, former managing partner at Raising Canes, one of the nation’s fastest growing concepts, and wife Maggie Gordon, granddaughter of Jerry Owens whose family founded Owens Country Sausage.

Whether guests choose to dine in, drive-thru (Plano location only), call-in, or cater, Dillas provides PRIMO quesadillas and a quality guest experience with quick and friendly service. Dillas is open daily 10:30 a.m.-10:00 p.m. and late until 11:00 p.m. Friday-Saturday. For more information, please visit www.dillas.com or call (214) 577-7147.