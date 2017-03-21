League of Women Voters of Collin County Honors Outstanding Women Leaders in Emergency Response

In celebration of Women’s History Month, the League of Women Voters of Collin County honored six outstanding women leaders in emergency response from Collin County cities at a luncheon on Saturday, March 18, 2017.

The honorees, who were selected by their respective cities, were:

Susan Carr – Plano Director of Public Safety Communications

Leslie Girdner – Frisco Community Education Coordinator

Marty Nevil – Prosper Firefighter Medic

Ursula Watson – McKinney Detective

Christa Weisinger – Allen Police and Student Resource Officer

Katy Willoughby – Wylie Fire Department Captain

Several of the honorees were the first female hired in their respective departments. They said that female officers are often able to play a more nurturing and comforting role than male officers when a victim is female. In addition to being first responders, they help educate the community, and especially children, in how to prevent or cope with emergency situations.

Todd Eubanks, Director of the Law Enforcement Academy of Collin College, stressed the need for more women in public safety careers, noting that in 1970 only 2% of public safety personnel were women and that has increased only to 12% today. Collin College offers training in police, fire, paramedic and other areas of public safety.

