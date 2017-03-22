Evereve Coming Soon to Shops at Willow Bend

The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano’s premier shopping experience, is pleased to welcome Evereve, a contemporary retail brand specializing in providing moms with designer fashions. Evereve, which features an assortment of carefully curated styles with the modern mom-to-be and new moms in mind, is scheduled to open in early summer on the mall’s upper level near Dillard’s.

“As The Shops at Willow Bend continues its $125 million dollar expansion and remodeling, we’re delighted to bring shoppers and guests more new stores, dining and entertainment options that will make their experience with us more fun, fashionable and memorable,” said Barry Smith, the mall’s general manager.