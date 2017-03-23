KidZania, indoor theme park coming to Frisco

KidZania, “the world’s fastest-growing edutainment brand” will be opening its first U.S. location in Frisco with a custom built facility akin to an indoor theme park planned to open next year by Stonebriar Mall.

Great news for kids. Great news for parents too–KidZania is designed to be fun and educational.

At KidZania children don’t just play, they play at being adults. Once inside kids become whomever they choose, a news anchor, a policeman or a scientist, they do “work” and they get “paid”. They can then spend their “wages” on whatever they like…buying treats from another child who may be playing shopkeeper, for example.

At each KidZania there are nearly 100 roles for kids so whether your little one wants to be a dentist or an archeologist there’s something that they’ll enjoy–and learn from!

The actual facility, referred to by KidZania as an indoor theme park, is a hyper-real kid-sized city. There’s buildings, paved streets, shops, hospitals, schools, the police station, banks–heck it even has it’s own economy! There’s even (electric-powered, slow-moving) vehicles!

